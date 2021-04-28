Hoopeston Police Department Reports April 23-27
April 23
Nothing to Report
April 24
Fire Call
Time: 10:18 am
Location: 426 E Honeywell
Details: Centennial manor apartment resident called in an audible alarm in one of the apartments. HFD arrived on the scene to find maintenance working on a water leak. There was no fire.
Fire Call
Time: 8:40 pm
Location: Parkview Court for Danville Housing Authority
Details: HFD was dispatched to investigate burning in the area. No fire found just appeared to be heavy fog moving into town from the West.
April 25
Leaving the scene of an accident, Operating Uninsured Vehicle
Time: 1:47PM
Location: 700 blk of Euclid Avenue
Arrested: Becky Gibson(36)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers was dispatched for a report of a vehicle striking a street sign. HPD officers later located the vehicle and arrested Ms. Gibson. Ms. Gibson was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.
April 26
Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with intent to deliver
Time: 3:10PM
Location: S 2nd Ave/W Washington
Arrested: Joseph M Castaneda(40)M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Castaneda when a quick search of his
person resulted in the above charges. Mr. Castaneda was transported to HPD
for processing and later transported to PSB.
April 27
Item Found
Details: A set of keys was found on the sidewalk in front of John Greer Grade School. Owner may come to the station to identify and claim.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, DWLR
Time: 5:36pm
Location: Alleyway of 700 blk S 1st Av
Arrested: Troy Knight (M) (34) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped out with Mr. Knight knowing he had an outstanding warrant. A computer checked confirmed that information and subject was arrested. It was also revealed that he had a revoked driver’s license and methamphetamines were found on his person. Subject was taken to the PSB to await arraignment.