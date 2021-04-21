Hoopeston Police Department reports April 14-20
April 14
Trespass to State Supported Property
Time: 2:38am
Location: 721 S 1st Av
Arrested: Dayton Davis (24) (M) of Rantoul
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for the above subject being loud while knocking on a door. A computer check revealed that Mr. Davis had previously been trespassed from the apartment complex. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a Vermilion County court date.
April 15
Criminal Damage to Auto
Time: 08:04 am
Location: 700 block S. 1st Avenue
Complainant: 23-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Details: At the above time, the complainant contacted HPD reference to a person(s) unknown and without permission done damage to her vehicle.
Burglary to Residence
Time: 08:30 AM
Location: 500 block W Washington St
Complainant: 28-year-old Hoopeston Woman
Details: After returning home from an extended trip family found the home had been broken into. Several items were removed from the home without permission.
Hit and Run Accident
Time: 12:45pm
Location: 719 W Elm St, Fast Lanes
Unit #1: Unknown
Unit #2: 2019 Jeep Utility, parked and owned by Sandra Satterwhite of Rossville
Details: Owner of Unit #2 advised HPD officers that an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked. An investigation continues.
April 16
Warrant Arrest, Driving While License Suspended
Time: 17:53
Location: 1st Ave./W Maple St.
Arrested: Megan M Brewster (33) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD initiated a traffic stop at above. A computer check revealed Ms Brewster has a suspended drivers license and an outstanding warrant out of Vermilion County. She was processed at the HPD. Bond was paid and she was issued a Vermilion County court date and released.
April 17
Warrant Arrest (VC19CF184), DUI, Endangering a Child
Time: 5:38pm
Location: 500 blk S. 6th Av
Arrested: Holly Irvin (40) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: During a traffic stop, a computer search showed Ms. Irvin to have an active warrant through Vermilion County. It was also determined that Ms. Irvin had been drinking prior to the traffic stop. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
April 18
Disobeying Police (city ordinance)
Time: 10:31pm
Location: 400 blk S 5th St
Arrested: Vicki Ford (F) (63) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Ms. Ford was arrested after repeatedly refusing to comply to officer’s commands. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with city citation and court date.