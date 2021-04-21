Hoopeston Police Department reports April 14-20

April 14

Trespass to State Supported Property

Time: 2:38am

Location: 721 S 1st Av

Arrested: Dayton Davis (24) (M) of Rantoul

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for the above subject being loud while knocking on a door. A computer check revealed that Mr. Davis had previously been trespassed from the apartment complex. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a Vermilion County court date.

April 15

Criminal Damage to Auto

Time: 08:04 am

Location: 700 block S. 1st Avenue

Complainant: 23-year-old Hoopeston Woman

Details: At the above time, the complainant contacted HPD reference to a person(s) unknown and without permission done damage to her vehicle.

Burglary to Residence

Time: 08:30 AM

Location: 500 block W Washington St

Complainant: 28-year-old Hoopeston Woman

Details: After returning home from an extended trip family found the home had been broken into. Several items were removed from the home without permission.

Hit and Run Accident

Time: 12:45pm

Location: 719 W Elm St, Fast Lanes

Unit #1: Unknown

Unit #2: 2019 Jeep Utility, parked and owned by Sandra Satterwhite of Rossville

Details: Owner of Unit #2 advised HPD officers that an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked. An investigation continues.

April 16

Warrant Arrest, Driving While License Suspended

Time: 17:53

Location: 1st Ave./W Maple St.

Arrested: Megan M Brewster (33) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD initiated a traffic stop at above. A computer check revealed Ms Brewster has a suspended drivers license and an outstanding warrant out of Vermilion County. She was processed at the HPD. Bond was paid and she was issued a Vermilion County court date and released.

April 17

Warrant Arrest (VC19CF184), DUI, Endangering a Child 

Time: 5:38pm

Location: 500 blk S. 6th Av

Arrested: Holly Irvin (40) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: During a traffic stop, a computer search showed Ms. Irvin to have an active warrant through Vermilion County. It was also determined that Ms. Irvin had been drinking prior to the traffic stop. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

April 18

Disobeying Police (city ordinance)

Time: 10:31pm

Location: 400 blk S 5th St

Arrested: Vicki Ford (F) (63) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Ms. Ford was arrested after repeatedly refusing to comply to officer’s commands. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with city citation and court date.

