Hoopeston Police Department Feb. 10-16
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, Feb. 13, 11:22 a.m.- Brandon R. Irvin, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 700 block of East Maple Street for a domestic disturbance in progress. Irvin was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Saturday, Feb. 13, 1:20 a.m.- Haley M. Edwards, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant. Edwards was at the HPD on a different issue and a computer search showed that she was wanted on a warrant. She was arrested, processed and transported to the PSB by a county deputy.
Sunday, Feb. 14, 1:14 a.m.- Jordan Davis-Ervin, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after HPD officers noticed him driving. After confirming he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, officers found him at an address on North Ninth Avenue. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after getting two traffic tickets and a traffic court date.
Monday, Feb. 15, 8:01 a.m.- Blake Michael Meehan, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested following an investigation into a theft of property report. The HPD was requested for a theft of property report on the 700 block of South First Avenue Feb. 14. During morning patrol Feb. 15, an officer noticed Meehan on the 200 block of South Second Avenue and stopped him. Meehan was taken to the HPD to speak to an officer about the theft complaint. He was processed and released with a Vermilion County court date.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2:20 p.m.-Kaylynn L. Kruger, 32, of Rossville, turned herself in on an active Iroquois County warrant. Kruger posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Feb. 10, 3:14 p.m.- A unknown vehicle hit the rear end of a parked 2002 Dodge Durango, owned by Sasha Akers, of Hoopeston, on the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue and fled the scene sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Feb. 11, 1:54 a.m.-The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Heritage Health. The premises was checked and no fire was located.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 6:25 p.m.- The HPD and HFD responded to the area of Dice Street and South Third Avenue for a report of smoke showing. While there, the HFD advised there was no smoke showing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Friday, Feb. 12, 4:25 a.m.- A 32-year-old Hoopeston man reported damage to a door that was forced open on the 300 block of North Market St. An investigation is ongoing.