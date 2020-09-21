The bright lights of the Lorraine Theatre’s marquee held a special message Friday night:
“Penny Dyer, will you marry me.”
Jason Jenkins brought Dyer to the Lorraine Theatre Friday night and popped the question in front of the Lorraine Theatre doors and Dyer accepted his proposal.
The Chronicle interviewed the couple a few minutes after the proposal Friday night.
Jenkins grew up in Hoopeston and has many special memories of visiting the Lorraine as a child.
“The theater has always been a staple of my childhood,” he said.
Jenkins said that the Lorraine was always a unique feature in Hoopeston and he appreciates the efforts the Save the Lorraine Foundation have made to restore it.
“I’m so glad that someone was able to restore the theatre as much as possible,” he said.
Jenkins was in eighth grade when his family moved to Kentucky in 1992 and the last movie he recalls watching at the Lorraine was “Back to the Future: Part III.”
The restoration of the Lorraine Theatre also ties into a shared interest Jenkins and Dyer have.
Jenkins said they love vintage architecture and enjoy salvaging and restoring old architecture.
Jenkins and Dyer said they love the idea of keeping history alive by preserving and restoring vintage items.
“It’s nice to preserve history and preserve the architecture that you don’t get nowadays,” Jenkins said.
He said that’s why it’s the work the foundation is doing with the Lorraine is important.
“They’ll never make a theater that looks like this,” he said. “You have to restore what you can so people in the future can see what great craftsmanship was.”
Keeping this in mind while planning a trip to Hoopeston, Jenkins contacted his aunt, Hoopeston resident Marcia Gossett, to see if they could arrange the proposal at the Lorraine Theatre.
Gossett reached out to Save the Lorraine Foundation member Betty Richards about setting something up and they were able to make the arrangements in time for Friday night’s proposal.
Richards said Marta Pierce, who is in charge of the marquee messages at the Lorraine, was excited for the Lorraine to be a part of the proposal.
“A proposal is what she really wanted to do,” she said.
Richards said the Lorraine has done weddings, birthdays and congratulations messages for a variety of different messages, but no proposals until Friday night.
“This is our first proposal, so [Marta] was so excited,” she said.
Gossett said she was thankful that Richards and the Save the Lorraine Foundation were willing to help set-up the proposal.
“It worked out well,” she said.
Dyer said was surprised when she saw her name and Jenkins’ proposal up on the marquee.
“I was totally surprised,” she said. “And I loved the idea because of the way we love old stuff. It was perfect.”
The two of them actually met because of their love of vintage items.
Jenkins restored furniture and recalled that Dyer had approached him about buying a piece of furniture he had restored.
Dyer wanted him to save it for her, but Jenkins refused to save it so she had to return to his shop several times.
“It kept you coming back,” he said.
Eventually Dyer purchased a piece that Jenkins had restored and still has it to this day.