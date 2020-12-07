First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and its Foundation have distributed $6,700 to organizations in Northeast Illinois as part of its focus to support programs and organizations that enhance and develop the communities in which First Financial does business, in particular low-income communities, focusing on the priorities of neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts.
These grants are part of a larger initiative in which the First Financial Foundation is providing support to organizations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Grant funding is being provided to the Hoopeston Multi-Agency Service Center, Harbor House-Kankakee County Coalition in Kankakee and the Unit 9 Academic Foundation in Watseka.
“The support we are providing through grants from the First Financial Foundation is part of our commitment to be woven into the communities we serve,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We thank these organizations for working with us to make a positive difference in the lives of the people who live and work here.”
First Financial also secured additional funds for local organizations through CREA, a national low-income housing tax credit organization. These additional funds build upon the direct support from the First Financial Foundation to create an even greater impact throughout First Financial’s service area.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders’ equity. The Company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.