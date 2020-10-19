Hoopeston Multi-Agency Executive Director Beth Knecht issued the following statement on the cancellation of the agency's Ham & Bean Dinner:
"It is with great regret that the Hoopeston Multi Agency will not be hosting their annual Ham & Bean Dinner. This was more than a fundraiser – it was a chance to visit with ole friends and meet new ones! It was determined to be in the best interest to cancel it this year with the pandemic. If you would like, you may still support the Hoopeston Multi Agency with a monetary donation or possibly a food donation to our pantry. The HMA emergency food pantry is always in need of canned vegetables, canned meats, paper products, peanut butter, soups, spaghetti & spaghetti sauce, any non-perishable item, and hygiene items. We also are in need of homeless foods/ items- this is food that can be eaten from the can (with a pull top). For example: tuna or chicken packets, tuna salad packs, Vienna sausages, canned spaghetti products, crackers, peanut butter, and body wipes (baby wipes). Also, the November dance will also be cancelled due to COVID-19.
HMA is here to assist anyone that may be in need of assistance. The front office is open from 9-4 Monday –Friday (closed daily 12-12:30 for lunch). The van continues to operate from 9-12 and 12:30-2:00 Monday through Friday. The Thrift store is open daily from 10-2:30. We have adjusted the hours to allow the staff time to clean at the end of each day. As a precaution, we are requiring mask to be placed on correctly before entering the building. We are also requiring that those visiting the center must be 16 years of age or older. Thank you for all of the support that we receive from the community- it is greatly appreciated. Please call us at 217-283-5544 if you have any questions."