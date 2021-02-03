PEORIA — A Hoopeston man has been indicted on charges of child sexual exploitation and trafficking in child pornography.
The charges against Dalton M.C. Burmeister, 27, returned by a federal grand jury allege that in September, he exploited children under the age of 6 to engage in sexual activity that he recorded and then shared with others.
Burmeister has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest Dec. 22.
If convicted, the penalty for each of the four counts of child sexual exploitation is 15 to 30 years in prison; five to 20 years for each of the three counts of distribution and one count of receiving child pornography; and up to 20 years for the single count of possession of child pornography.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting Burmeister. The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.