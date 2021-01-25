The Hoopeston Public Library and Hoopeston City Hall recently announced plans to re-open.
Effective Jan. 25, Hoopeston Public Library reopened to the public for services. Operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; noon-8 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The director asks that masks be worn inside the building at all times for the safety of patrons and staff. Public access computers and reading areas will be open for 30 minute use with masks and social distancing required.
Hand sanitizer is available at all entrances and exits and patrons are asked to utilize this service when entering and exiting the building. Seating areas, computers, hand rails, door handles and restrooms will be disinfected daily. All returned materials will be under a 3-day quarantine.
No in-person programs or meeting space will be available. The children’s room is open but play areas will remain closed. Curbside pickup and drop-off of materials will still be available for those patrons who prefer this option.
City Hall will be re-opened to the public beginning Monday, Feb. 1 to serve our citizens in person.
Hours of in-person services will be Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
The police department window will be open during the above times as well. After hours contact can be made by calling the police department at 217-283-5196 or by using the intercom system located outside the front doors.
During the open in person times, we ask residents to follow these guidelines:
- No more than 10 people in line at a time. Any more than 10 will have to wait outside until the line goes down.
-Spaces will be marked 6ft apart to maintain social distancing in line.
- Residents may enter through the front door but must exit out the east door. Arrows will be posted.
- Residents are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the building.
If you are feeling ill at all, please stay home.
Arrangements for payments or other city business can still be handled over the phone (217-283-5833), via the city’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com, or by using the drop box in front of City Hall. Hours for over the phone services will remain Monday – Friday 7 a.m.–4 p.m.