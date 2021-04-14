Hoopeston area residents will have a chance to help clean-up their city’s streets April 24.
A Hoopeston Clean-Up Day is set to take place from 9-10:30 a.m. April 24. Volunteers will gather at the Lorraine Theatre before heading off to start the clean-up.
Golf cart owners and walkers will form into groups of trash collectors as they pick-up trash around the city. Each group will choose a clean-up area and receive trash bags.
At 10 a.m., volunteers will return to the Lorraine Theatre to dispose of their trash.
Women Making a Difference will give away 50 bareroot trees to the best trash collectors.
Jane Sweeney, who is coordinating this year’s efforts, said that last year’s clean-up day was canceled due to the pandemic.
Sweeney believes that having events like this is important for the community as they allow community members to have pride in cleaning up their community.
Sweeney pointed to a quote from anthropologist Margaret Mead regarding the changes a small group of volunteers can have in an area.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Sweeney also wanted the event to encourage local residents to plant trees since the event is near Arbor Day, which is April 30.
Arbor Day was created with the simple idea to set aside a special day for tree planting. Learn more about Arbor Day at arbor day.org/celebrate.
Sweeney hopes to get young people involved in the clean-up day as she feels it’s vital for kids to have a connection to the outdoors and nature.
She pointed to the global rise of childhood obesity, which affects 42 million children under the age of 5 and 12.7 million American children and adolescents aged 2-19.
Childhood asthma rates have also increased by 50 percent in the US alone from 1980-2000, particularly among those living in poor urban communities.
The Arbor Day Foundation has been at the forefront of efforts to encourage youths to take up tree planting as it encourages outdoor physical activity and research has shown that neighborhoods with green space have a lower risk of obesity.
Trees also remove pollutant particles from the air. It has been documented that childhood asthma rates are at their highest where urban tree density is at its lowest.
Green spaces can also have a positive impact on a child’s mental health.
The Arbor Day Foundation cites a yearlong study in Barcelona that measured the impact of green space on cognitive development in schoolchildren. The results showed that children exposed to green space, particularly at school, showed a higher level of overall cognitive development
Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and their Keep Vermilion County Beautiful Buckets, if available.
The event is sponsored by the following groups: Hoopeston Area Women Making a Difference, Hoopeston Area Women’s Club, the Lorraine Foundation and Vermilion County Soil & Water Conservation District.