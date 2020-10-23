Hoopeston City Hall was recently closed due to a city employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The city had originally hoped to re-open Oct. 26, but those plans have been changed according to Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Hardcastle.
Hardcastle issued the following press release Friday morning:
"City administration was notified of an additional positive COVID-19 test for a City employee Oct. 22. As a result of this positive test and increasing positive cases with the city, City Hall will not reopen on Monday and will remain closed to the public until Nov. 9.
Residents needing city services can still contact City Hall via telephone at 217-283-5833. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box located in front of City Hall, payment by telephone, by mail, or via the City’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com.
The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed. Residents needing police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number at 217-283-5196. If you have an emergency dial 9-1-1."