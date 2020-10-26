Hoopeston City Hall was recently closed due to a city employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The city had originally hoped to re-open Oct. 26, but those plans have been changed according to Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency Director Brad Hardcastle.
Hardcastle issued the following press release Friday morning:
“City administration was notified of an additional positive COVID-19 test for a City employee Oct. 22. As a result of this positive test and increasing positive cases with the city, City Hall will not reopen on Monday and will remain closed to the public until Nov. 9.
Residents needing city services can still contact City Hall via telephone at 217-283-5833. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box located in front of City Hall, payment by telephone, by mail, or via the City’s website at www.cityofhoopeston.com.
The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed. Residents needing police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number at 217-283-5196. If you have an emergency dial 9-1-1.”
As of Oct. 25, Vermilion County had 198 active COVID-19 positive cases and total of 1,486 positives cases. Currently, there are 14 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents who are hospitalized. There have been 12 COVID-19-related deaths in Vermilion County since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Vermilion County Health Department has received additional doses of flu vaccine, and will be holding five adult, drive-through flu clinics at the health department.
The dates for the clinics are: Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 29 9 a.m.-noon; Oct. 30 from 2-5 p.m.; Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Pneumonia shots are available by appointment.
The department bills Medicare, Medicaid, most private insurance, and the state for state employees.
Private Pay fee is $38. They accept cash, credit and debit cards.
The health department is located at 200 South College Street in Danville. Call (217) 431-2662, ext. 249 for details.