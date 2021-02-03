The Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards to area businesses last week.
Since there's no awards celebration this year due to the pandemic, Chamber officers visited the individual businesses Jan. 27 to present the awards.
Business of the Year went to Birkey's Farm Store.
Store manager Todd Bohlmann accepted the award in front of his staff and thanked the Chamber for the recognition.
"We were honored to be nominated for this award and even more honored to receive it," he said.
New Business of the Year went to the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe.
The business, which is owned by Emily and Bob Brown, has brought many new customers to the downtown area and has succeeded even in the midst of the pandemic.
Craftsmen Printing owner Dan DeNeal received one of the Chamber's Service Awards.
DeNeal been in business for 44 years and appreciates all the support he has received from the community.
"I'm very appreciative of being in this town," he said. "It's done well for me."
The Chamber recognized staff members at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency with awards this year.
Angie Williams received the "Someone You Should Know" award while Multi-Agency Director Beth Knecht received the Chamber's Award for Leadership.
Williams said she was shocked to win the award.
"I don't really know what to say," she said.
Williams said the services the Multi-Agency provides for the community are so important because there are so many people who need them.
"It's super important because there's so many people in Hoopeston and the surrounding area who are in need," she said.
Williams said many of the people who utilize the Multi-Agency's services just need a little help to get by.
"They're working, but just not bringing in enough," she said.
Williams said that she doesn't think people know how many homeless people there are in the community.
She said they will often come in and pick-up some food from the Multi-Agency's food pantry to last them a few days.
Beyond the food pantry, Williams said the Multi-Agency staff help people fill out forms, along with a host of other services.
"There's so much here, I don't even think I could list it in an article," she said. "If you give us the whole newspaper, we could probably do it."
The Chamber presented Henning's Root Beer Stand with the Restaurant of the Year Award.
Classic Details was also recognized by the Chamber of Commerce this year.
Classic Details owner Diana Theesfeld Fanning thanked the community for the support it has provided over the years.
"I'm just very grateful for all the support that the Hoopeston and surrounding areas have shown me," she said.
Fanning opened Classic Details in 1997 in Hoopeston.
Hudson's Drug Shop in Paxton received the Service of the Year Award.
A family-owned business that's served the Paxton area for decades, Hudson's Drug Shop provides delivery services to the Hoopeston area.