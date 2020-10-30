Hoopeston Area School District will return to full-remote-learning starting Monday.
Superintendent Robert Richardson announced the move on the school district's website late Friday afternoon.
The statement is printed below:
"Good Evening Hoopeston Area Families, this is Superintendent Robert Richardson with an important announcement. Hoopeston Area High School was notified of a positive COVID-19 case today. Through working with the Vermilion County Health Department, we have identified close contacts and have notified those individuals of their need to quarantine. Hoopeston Area High School will move to fully remote learning beginning Monday November 2 through Wednesday November 11, with in-person learning resuming on November 12. Staff will be available to assist students with remote learning through Google classroom or students may contact the teacher and make an appointment. High School families may utilize meal distribution on Wednesday November 4 and November 11 behind the High School cafeteria, Wellington Post Office, East Lynn Fire Station, Rankin Lions Club or a country bus route. To utilize the meal distribution send an email to remotemeals@hoopeston.k12.il.us with the students name and pick up location you will utilize by Tuesday November 3 at 12pm. Families, Thank you for your cooperation in this matter, stay strong and we will get through this together."