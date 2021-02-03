Hoopeston Area School District has resumed athletic activities.
Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson announced last week that athletic activities would resume but with limited in-person spectators due to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
“”The schools will follow the IDPH guidelines: Spectator Expectations Limited capacity to follow IDPH guidelines up to 50 spectators 30 ft, Social Distance between spectators and participants. Spectators must properly wear a mask and social distance from non-household individuals. Each athlete will be provided a ticket(s) for guest(s) A ticket must be presented at the time of entrance to the event. Each spectator will be asked to provide name and contact information (to perform contact tracing if necessary) Each spectator will be asked if they are experiencing symptoms and have their temperature checked. Spectators are asked to not shout, sing or chant while observing the event. Spectators are asked to be courteous and remain seated to prevent obstructing others' view of the event. Spectators are expected to cooperate with event staff.”
Richardson also outlined how district residents can watch games from home.
“Click the person icon in the upper right corner Create an account Scroll down until you see the “Subscribe” button Click Subscribe button You will have two options $69.99 annual pass (can be billed monthly) $10.99 monthly pass (charged monthly, cancel any time) All passes offer access to live regular-season and post-season events On-demand events when available If you choose an annual pass, a portion of the fee will be returned to the school/athletic department (~$19.99 per subscription) When prompted, search for Hoopeston Area Other Information: At this time, we have cameras set up at both the MS and John Greer gyms to stream live indoor events. The hope is to get cameras set up for outdoor events in the future. Away games at most of our conference schools will also be broadcast on the network. At this time no conference school is allowing visiting fans and only allowing limited home fans to attend, so a subscription may be beneficial. In-Person Spectator Information: At this time, in-person home fan capacity is set for 36 spectators at the MS gym and 40 spectators at the John Greer gym. Ticket vouchers for admission to each contest will be given to the players to distribute to their families. Based on the number of athletes participating in each sport, some sports may be limiting athletes to only one ticket per athlete per contest. In order to attend in-person, spectators must be COVID screened and present that night’s event ticket voucher at the door prior to entry. Spectators will also be asked to provide their name and contact number to the ticket takers upon entry in the event that future contact tracing would be required. At entry, spectators will be given an assigned seat number that they will be expected to sit in during the contest. All spectators are mandated to wear a mask at all times while in the building. If a spectator leaves for any reason, they will not be allowed back into the building. Doors will open 30 min prior to the game start time. No concessions will be sold but a vending machine for drinks will be available at the MS gym.”
The district’s sports schedule, as of Feb. 3, is listed below:
High School Boys’ Basketball
Feb. 5, 2021 HS Boys BBall A Chrisman 6:00
Feb. 9, 2021 HS Boys BBall H Westville 6:00
Feb. 12, 2021 HS Boys BBall A Salt Fork 6:00
Feb. 13, 2021 HS Boys BBall H Watseka 6:00
Feb. 16, 2021 HS Boys BBall H Schlarman 6:00
Feb 19, 2021 HS Boys BBall H Milford 6:00
Feb. 23, 2021 HS Boys BBall A AP 6:00
February 26, 2021 HS Boys BBall A Oakwood 6:00
February 27, 2021 HS Boys BBall A Cissna Park 2:00
March 2, 2021 HS Boys BBall H BHRA 6:00
March 5, 2021 HS Boys BBall A GRF 6:00
High School Girls’ Basketball
Feb. 4, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Chrisman 6:00
Feb. 6. 2021 HS Girls BBall H Champaign Central 10:00
Feb. 8. 2021 HS Girls BBall A Westville 6:00
Feb. 11, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Salt Fork 6:00
Feb. 13, 2021 HS Girls BBall A Watseka 10:00
Feb. 15, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Tri-County 6:00
February 18, 2021 HS Girls BBall A Milford 6:00
February 20, 2021 HS Girls BBall A Decatur St. Teresa 1:00
February 22, 2021 HS Girls BBall H AP 6:00
February 25, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Oakwood 6:00
February 27, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Cissna Park 11:00
March 1, 2021 HS Girls BBall A BHRA 6:00
March 4, 2021 HS Girls BBall H GRF 6:00
March 5, 2021 HS Girls BBall A Danville 5:00
March 6, 2021 HS Girls BBall H Iroquois West 10:00
March 11, 2021 HS Girls BBall A Donovan 5:30
High School Volleyball
Mar 15, 2021 HS VB A SJO 5:00/6:00/7:00
Mar 16, 2021 HS VB A Milford 6:00
Mar 18, 2021 HS VB H GRF 6:00
Mar 23, 2021 HS VB H Salt Fork 6:00
Mar 25, 2021 HS VB A Oakwood 6:00
Mar 29, 2021 HS VB A Danville 5:00
Mar 30, 2021 HS VB H Chrisman 6:00
April 1, 2021 HS VB A BHRA 6:00
April 5, 2021 HS VB H Westville 5:00
April 6, 2021 HS VB H Schlarman 6:00
April 8, 2021 HS VB A A-P 6:00
April 9, 2021 HS VB A Blue Ridge 5:30
April 10, 2021 HS VB H BHRA 10:00
April 12, 2021 HS VB H Watseka 6:00
April 13, 2021 HS VB H Milford 6:00
April 17, 2021 HS VB A IW 10:00
April 20, 2021 HS VB A Heritage 6:00
April 22, 2021 HS VB H Fisher-CANCELLED 6:00
April 23, 2021 HS VB H Westville-CANCELLED 6:00
Middle School Volleyball
Feb 4, 2021 MS Volleyball H Gifford 6:00
Feb 9, 2021 MS Volleyball A Westville 6:00
Feb 11, 2021 MS Volleyball A Heritage 6:00
Feb 16, 2021 MS Volleyball H GRF 6:00
Feb 18, 2021 MS Volleyball H Chrisman 6:00
Feb 20, 2021 MS Volleyball A Gifford 10:00
Feb 23, 2021 MS Volleyball H Iroquois West 5:00
Feb 25, 2021 MS Volleyball A B-H 4:00?
Feb 27, 2021 MS Volleyball H Cissna Park 1:00
March 1, 2021 MS Volleyball A Rossville 6:00
March 2, 2021 MS Volleyball H A-P 6:00
March 4, 2021 MS Volleyball H Milford 5:00
Wrestling
May 1, 2021 Wrestling H Rantoul/Westville 9:00
May 13, 2021 Wrestling A Westville/Oakwood @ Westville 6:00pm
May 22, 2021 Wrestling A Charleston/Champaign Central 10:00
Jun 3, 2021 Wrestling H Monticello/Westville 6:00
Jun 5, 2021 Wrestling A Vandalia/Olney @ Vandalia 9:00 weigh in/10am start
Jun 10, 2021 Wrestling H BHRA 6:00
Jun 12, 2021 Wrestling A BHRA/Clinton @ BHRA 10:00
Jun 17, 2021 Wrestling H Warrensburg Latham/SJO 6:00
HA vs W-L 6pm
W-L vs SJO
HA vs SJO
Middle School Boys’ Basketball
Feb 4, 2021 MS Boys Basketball H Heritage 6:00
Feb 5, 2021 MS Boys Basketball H Schlarman 6:00
Feb 8, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A GRF 6:00 4:10
Feb 9, 2021 MS Boys Basketball H PVO 6:00
Feb 11, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A Chrisman 6:00 4:10
Feb 15, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A Milford 5:30 4:30
Feb 16, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A B-H 5:30 4:15
Feb 18, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A Iroquois West 5:30 3:50
Feb 25, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A Rossville 6:00
March 1, 2021 MS Boys Basketball H Westville 6:00
March 4, 2021 MS Boys Basketball A Oakwood 6:00
March 6, 2021 MS Boys Basketball H Salt Fork 10:00
Middle School Girls’ Basketball
March 20, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Oakwood 10:00
March 22, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A PVO 6:00
March 23, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Watseka 6:00
March 25, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H A-P 6:00
March 27, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A Schlarman 10:00
March 29, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A Rossville-Alvin 6:00
April 1, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Gifford 6:00
April 3, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Salt Fork 10:00
April 5, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A Westville
April 8, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A Heritage 6:00
April 10, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A Cissna Park 10:00
April 12, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H GRF 6:00
April 15, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Chrisman 6:00
April 19, 2021 MS Girls Basketball H Milford 6:00
April 22, 2021 MS Girls Basketball A B-H 5:30
High School Boys’ Baseball
May 3, 2021 Baseball H Schlarman 4:30
May 4, 2021 Baseball A Blue Ridge 4:30
May 6, 2021 Baseball A Judah Christian 4:30
May 7, 2021 Baseball H GRF 4:30
May 8, 2021 Baseball H Teutopolis(DH) 11:00
May 10, 2021 Baseball A Salt Fork 4:30
May 11, 2021 Baseball A BHRA 4:30
May 13, 2021 Baseball A Donovan 4:30
May 13, 2021 Baseball H BHRA-JV 4:30
May 14, 2021 Baseball H Milford 4:30
May 15, 2021 Baseball A Champaign Central(Varisty and JV) 10:00
May 17, 2021 Baseball A A-P 4:30
May 19, 2021 Baseball H Oakwood 4:30
May 20, 2021 Baseball A Salt Fork-JV 4:30
May 21, 2021 Baseball A PBL 4:30
May 24, 2021 Baseball A Paris 4:30
May 25, 2021 Baseball H BHRA-JV 4:30
May 26, 2021 Baseball A Westville 4:30
May 29, 2021 Baseball A Decatur St. Teresa(DH) 10:00
May 31, 2021 Baseball A Schlarman 4:30
June 3, 2021 Baseball H Salt Fork-JV 4:30
June 4, 2021 Baseball H BHRA 4:30
June 5, 2021 Baseball A Watseka-JV(DH) 10:00
June 7, 2021 Baseball A GRF 4:30
June 9, 2021 Baseball H Salt Fork 4:30
June 10, 2021 Baseball H PBL-JV 4:30
June 14, 2021 Baseball H Milford 4:30
June 15, 2021 Baseball H Westville 4:30
June 17, 2021 Baseball A BHRA-JV 4:30
June 24, 2021 Baseball A Watseka 4:30
High School Girls’ Softball
May 1, 2021 Softball A Champaign Central(Varsity and JV) 10:00
May 3, 2021 Softball H Schlarman 4:30
May 4, 2021 Softball A Blue Ridge 4:30
May 6, 2021 Softball H Heritage 4:30
May 7, 2021 Softball H GRF 4:30
May 8, 2021 Softball H Teutopolis(V/JV) 11:00
May 10, 2021 Softball A Salt Fork 4:30
May 11, 2021 Softball A BHRA 4:30
May 13, 2021 Softball A Donovan 4:30
May 14, 2021 Softball H Milford 4:30
May 17, 2021 Softball A A-P 4:30
May 18, 2021 Softball H Fisher 4:30
May 19, 2021 Softball H Oakwood 4:30
May 21, 2021 Softball H PBL 4:30
May 24, 2021 Softball A Chrisman 4:30
May 26, 2021 Softball A Westville 4:30
May 29, 2021 Softball A Decatur St. Teresa(Varisty and JV) 10:00
May 31, 2021 Softball A Schlarman 4:30
June 4, 2021 Softball H BHRA 4:30
June 7, 2021 Softball A GRF 4:30
June 9, 2021 Softball H Salt Fork 4:30
June 14, 2021 Softball H Milford 4:30
June 15, 2021 Softball H Westville 4:30
June 24, 2021 Softball A Watseka 4:30
High School Track
Apr 1, 2021 HS Track-Boy's and Girls A PBL
Apr 8, 2021 HS Track-Boy's and Girls A Salt Fork
Apr 10, 2021 HS Track-Boys & Girls A Bloomington Central Catholic
Apr 12, 2021 HS Track-Boys & Girls A Watseka
Apr 15, 2021 HS Track-Boys & Girls A Watseka
Apr 16, 2021 HS Track-Girls A Unity
Apr 23, 2021 HS Track A GCMS-Girl's
Apr 23, 2021 HS Track-Boys A Unity
Apr 27, 2021 HS Track-F/S Boys & Girls A Watseka
Apr 29, 2021 HS Track-Girls & Boys A Ridgeview-Boys don't want to go
Jun 18, 2021 HS Track-Boys & Girls County meet
Middle School Track-Boy's
Mar 16, 2021 MS Track H Gifford/Heritage/Oakwood 4:00
Mar 18, 2021 MS Track H PVO/Rossville-Alvin 4:00
Apr 6, 2021 MS Track H Westville/PVO/Heritage 4:00
Apr 13, 2021 MS Track A B-H/Gifford @ BH 4:00
Apr 17, 2021 MS Track A County/Conference Meet @ Salt Fork 9:00
Apr 20, 2021 MS Track H Salt Fork/Chrisman/Heritage 4:00
Apr 22, 2021 MS Track A Watseka
Apr 27, 2021 MS Track H B-H/Westville/Gifford/Schlarman 4:00
Apr 29, 2021 MS Track H Oakwood/Schlarman/PVO 4:00
May 4, 2021 MS Track H Rossville/B-H/A-P/Schlarman/Gifford/PVO 4:00
May 8, 2021 MS Track A Unity Invitational 9:00
High School Soccer
Mar 9, 2021 Soccer H Schlarman 4:30
Mar 11, 2021 Soccer H IW 4:30
Mar 16, 2021 Soccer H BHRA 4:30
Mar 18, 2021 Soccer H GRF/W 4:30
Mar 23, 2021 Soccer A SF/OAK 4:30
Mar 25, 2021 Soccer A Schlarman 4:30
Mar 30, 2021 Soccer A Judah Christian 5:30
Apr 1, 2021 Soccer A BHRA 4:30
Apr 6, 2021 Soccer A Uni-High 4:30
Apr 8, 2021 Soccer H Fisher 4:30
April 12, 2021 Soccer H Clifton Central 4:30
Apr 13, 2021 Soccer A Blue Ridge 4:30
High School Football
March 26, 2021 FTBL H Salt Fork 7:00
April 2, 2021 FTBL A BHRA 7:00
April 9, 2021 FTBL H Westville 7:00
April 16, 2021 FTBL A GRF 7:00
April 23, 2021 FTBL A Oakwood 7:00