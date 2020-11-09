Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson announced that the school district would hold off on scheduling a basketball season in a post on the district’s website Friday.
The post is printed below in-full:
“Good Afternoon Hoopeston Area Families, Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 recognizes the importance of protecting students and staff, and is doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and in-session. The Illinois Department of Public Health has categorized basketball as a higher risk level activity. IDPH guidance classifies basketball at a Higher-risk sport and may currently participate at Level 1. Level 1 is defined as No-contact practices, and training only. Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will continue to follow the guidelines of ISBE/IDPH for educational activities to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open. Click the link below to read the IDPH Sports safety guidance. https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/sports-safety-guidance The statement released by IHSA does not identify the liability risk a School District would be accepting if they made the decision to defy the IDPH guidance. In plain language, this means the district could be held responsible, if any negative outcomes occur. In consultation with legal counsel and liability insurance carriers, Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will comply with the IDPH guidance and restrict basketball to Level 1 No-contact practices, and training only. Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 will continue to await direction from the state about when it is safe to resume play before taking any further action to schedule our basketball season. We remain grateful for the hard work that students, families, and our staff have done to keep students protected and our schools open for in-person instruction, and we are committed to doing our best to keep everyone safe.”