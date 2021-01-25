For the first time since last spring, Hoopeston Area Middle School students returned to a five-day in-person schedule at the start of the second semester of the school year.
After being fully-remote for much of last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoopeston Area Middle School and High School started the 2020-21 school year with a four-day in-person schedule with Wednesdays serving as a remote learning day for students.
At the start of the second semester, the Middle School transitioned back to a full five-day in-person schedule. The High School remains on a four-day in-person schedule, though a change to a five-day schedule will be considered in February.
The Chronicle spoke with Middle School Principal Michelle White about the change back to a five-day in-person schedule.
“It really kind of came from a place of the staff sitting down and looking at how the first semester had gone and we had a lot of students who were failing classes,” she said. “And obviously that’s not something that we want.”
White said the staff considered a variety of ideas and came to the conclusion that they didn’t have enough time to work with students on the four-day schedule.
“We kept coming back to this idea that we just don’t have enough time with them,” she said.
White said the opportunity to change back to a five-day schedule came up during a district planning meeting and the Middle School staff started discussing it more seriously.
“We decided that adding back Wednesdays would be really helpful for our kids,” she said. “It would give us back more contact time with them, more time to support them and more time to really dive into our curriculum and try and close some of the gaps that were created when we had to shut down last year.”
White they’ve had a wonderful transition back to the five-day schedule and the response from students and staff has been positive.
“The kids are adjusting to this schedule, the staff is adjusting to this schedule and it’s wonderful to have them in the building five days a week, it really is,” she said.
The school is still on a reduced daily schedule in terms of early dismissal, but adding Wednesdays back as an in-person day gives students four more hours of classroom time.
White said the schedule for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday remained the same. Now on Wednesdays students have the chance to see their teachers in their core classes such as reading, writing, math, PE and science.
For White there’s no overstating the importance of students have time to learn from their teachers in an in-person environment.
“You can’t stress the importance of that face-time that students have with their teachers enough,” she said. “Even if it is just for a check-in. There’s so much value in that. That’s really what our kids were missing: that face-time.”
White said feedback from parents confirmed this to be true as many parents pointed out there kids just weren’t getting enough of a chance to interact with their teachers under the previous schedule.
“This is one way we could that we could grant them more access while still providing enough services to our remote learners,” she said.