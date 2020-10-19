Choir Sings Strong
By Alex McClure
Despite this pandemic and the troubles of 2020, HAMS chorus teacher and show choir director, Mr. Sperry, said he and his students can bring and have excitement and joy with chorus class and show choir.
Mr. Sperry said the HAMS chorus fall concert is happening on Oct. 30 and will be online.
The HAMS show choir, Cornjerker Connection, will begin auditions soon. Students will perform a solo from Stand By Me; arranged by Mac Huff. Also they will have a short, 32-count, dance sequence.
Mr. Sperry said show choir is important. He said, “Show choir, in the community of Hoopeston, has been held in high regard for its entertainment and tradition. However, I do not believe that is the reason why show choir is important. What makes show choir important is the students. When show choir is brought up, the memories of practices, performances, and competitions wash over the students and leave nothing but excitement and joy. Show choir gives something for students to look forward to, and that is powerful.”
Mr. Sperry’s first weeks have been very challenging. ̈In addition to the pandemic, the students only have rehearsal twice a week, rather than having a consistent schedule of having rehearsals every day, Monday through Friday,” he said. “We have been relocated from the choir room to outside where there are many distractions. All of this has caused limitations and obvious frustration from all parties. However, the students and myself have been adapting well and look forward to our upcoming performances! ̈
Mr. Sperry said many positives are happening. He said, “I bring in new and different ways of teaching. I also bring in my own standards of where I feel the students should be in order to be successful. As a result, the students and myself are in a transition.”
Bands play on
By Mrs. Lee
Should you look to the back lawn of our school on most school days, you will likely see band members in their semi-circular formation, conducting rehearsals as if in the finest concert hall. It’s all for the sake of social distancing and safety.
No, the season doesn’t look anything like “normal.” But our bands are playing on.
Hoopeston Area Middle School band members are making the most of a challenging year in both the Concert Band, directed by Mrs. Mandel for 5th and 6th grade students, as well as for the HAMS Band, directed by Mr. Kurk and consisting of 7th and 8th grade members.
Mrs. Mandel said, although the conditions have been less than ideal, band members are rising to the challenge. Special masks have been sewn for band members, allowing them to protect fellow band members while still being able to play their instruments. In addition, specially designed bell covers for brass instruments have been ordered, to provide an extra level of protection.
“We are making the most of a challenging situation, and I am so proud of our students for rising to the challenge,” said Mrs. Mandel. “Our students, learning both in- person and remotely, are also benefiting from fewer numbers during lessons. It’s almost like a private lesson for some students, which will only benefit our programs in the long run.”
The HAMS Concert Band is preparing for a winter concert to be held virtually in December.
Mr. Kurk says HAMS band members have worked incredibly hard to overcome the challenges of heat and sometimes less-than- ideal conditions.
“This band season does not look like a normal season,” Mr. Kurk said. “However, we are focused on the positives, and good things are happening.”
No, it’s not at all a normal season. But our bands are playing on.