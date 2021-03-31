The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong High School football team took the field for the first time after a long-delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Friday night.
The Cornjerkers took on Salt Fork and fell 22-6.
Sophomore Anthony Zamora led the team in passing with 11 completions on 26 attempts.
Junior Abel Colunga led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 56 yards. Zamora had five carries for nine yards. Junior Justin Jones had six carries for eight yards. Junior Sam Champs had one carrie for negative yardage.
Senior Chris Catron led the team in receiving with five receptions for 57 yards. Sophomore Hunter Cannon had three receptions for 63 yards. Jones had three receptions for 34 yards.
On defense, Catron had six tackles and 12 assists. Colunga had four tackles and 16 assists. Jones had three tackles and 10 assists. Cannon had two tackles and seven assists. Sam Champs had one tackle and seven assists.
Catron made one sack during the game.
Jones had one return for 19 yards. Colunga had one return for 13 yards. Champs had one return for 10 yards. Cannon had one return for five yards.
Colunga scored Hoopeston Area’s only touchdown on a rushing play. The Cornjerkers will be back in action Friday when they travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin for a 7 p.m. game.