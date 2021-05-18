Valedictorian Address
By Lexie Breymeyer
Now the saying is that when one is nervous in front of big crowds, they should just picture the audience in their underwear, but that, that is a lie, that just makes me more uncomfortable.
But before I begin, I’d like to express my gratitude to my family and friends, my teachers and classmates, my coaches, as well as the McFaddens and the Roots, my siblings and my grandparents, Rhys and God himself, but most importantly my mom and dad, without you all I would not have the experiences or opportunities given to me nor be the person that I am today.
It feels like yesterday I was dreading getting out of bed in the morning, yelling at my mom, just a couple more minutes, then worrying if my twin cousins would be on time to pick me up for school. The saying time flies by is insanely truthful. But now here we are Class of 2021, after defying all the odds, of covid 19, overcoming senioritis, taking the SAT as seniors, and changing our whole lifestyle. We made it. But we are not done yet. Lets give us a round of applause.
Today is the day our life begins, we become accountable to people other than ourselves. We begin to pursue our passions, to create happiness, and live the life we wish to live. Some of us will go on to college earning a degree, others will enter the workforce, and some will begin to serve our country, whatever path we choose to take, remember the choice is ours. A choice is a decision between two paths- but it is an act of where we are in control. From here on out, we decide.
The choices we make do not determine our whole life but they do determine who we are. John Maxwell once said “Life is a matter of choices, and every choice you make, makes you”. Some choices are harder than others. Not every choice is going to be easy to live with, but we should always try to live without regretting our choices. While it’s easy to say it’s not so easy to do. We are constantly thinking about whether we made the right choice or not, but what if there were never a right choice to be made?
I’ve lived my whole life wondering, worrying, excessively stressing over my choices. And I ask myself today, why? Why did I ever worry over such small things, especially when most weren’t in my control. That is the hardest thing for me to process, I can’t control everything, I can’t plan everything. But I still do, I even plan how to clean my room, pathetic right? But I’m learning everyday. We don't know the unknown and that is scary. No one knows the future, We don’t know what will happen. The one thing we do know is the choices we make. Some choices we can control, others not so easily, and sometimes there is never a right choice to make.
I know that my mom made the choice to sacrifice her dream job to raise a family. I know that my dad made the choice to take in a child that was not his and raise him as his own. I know that my brother made the choice to continue living after losing his best friend in a car accident. I know my sister made the choice to love me with my overthinking, anxiety attacks, the list goes on. We know that the most obvious choices can be the hardest, yet we make them anyway.
After all, the content of our character is our choices. Everyday what one chooses, what one thinks, and what one does is what one becomes. It does not matter how much money is in your bank account, it does not matter how talented you are, it does not matter what your last name is, it does not matter how smart you are, what matters is the choices you make. And how you respond to other’s choices.
Life is not fair, it never will be, and never was. Life will break you. There will be a moment it seems that life is trying to break us, or that choices we’re presented with might break us- mentally, emotionally, spiritually. But that is the test of life, the test where we make a choice to continue to keep going or give up.
We have to choose to change our mindset. Choose to “never give up”. If you are at a place in your life where you are not happy, whether that be because you are burned out on your job, or feel like you are going through the motions of life rather than living, or even too busy building a life you forget about actually living. You can choose to change. We may not always be able to choose happiness, but we can choose positivity. The difference is the term happiness, is a state of mind filled contentment, while positivity is a mindset.
Now I have probably used the words “choose or choices” fifty plus times in this speech, but in all reality take a moment to think about some of the hardest choices you have had to make. Those choices are what develops our characters, our personalities, our identities. They are what makes us who we are. Choosing who we surround ourselves with, choosing how we spend our free time, choosing one option over another. We make choices everyday like it is nothing - but really, the ability to choose - the power to make choices - is everything. When it is everything.
I want to leave you with this idea, the power of choice, a power you will always have. The power to choose your own success, to choose your own destiny, to choose your life. That power of choice is only one of the things we gain here today, but it might be the most important.
Congratulations class of 2021!
Salutatorian Address
By Macy Hayes
Thank you Mr. Klaber, and on behalf of the senior class of 2021, I want to thank you all
for being here today. We all know the struggles that we have had to go through to get to where we are today. From the stressed staff, to the concerned parents, and to the worried students, this year was definitely one to remember. I cannot tell you how many times I have heard apologies about the troublesome senior year we’ve had. But that doesn’t matter, because it has all been worth it to get here today. The day we have all been waiting for. The day we close one chapter in our lives and begin another.
Let’s begin by taking a sigh of relief, because our high school stress is over. Each and
every one of us have worked so hard to get to where you are today and our hard work has finally paid off. We have all pushed ourselves through our personal hardships these last 12 years of our school. We have all experienced loss, anxiety, relationship problems, family issues, stress over grades, pressure of choosing a career path, I can go on. But again, we have overcome all of these factors. We sit here today in our blue caps and gowns awaiting our diplomas, or as Mr. Klaber has said since our freshman year, “the most important piece of paper we will ever receive”.
Now I won’t lie and say that I didn’t procrastinate this speech. Like all of my teachers
know, I’ve procrastinated almost every homework assignment for the past 4 years. But I didn’t procrastinate because I didn’t want to do it, I waited because there was so much I wanted to talk about. Should I reflect on the endless amount of memories I have made with my class? Should I talk about the absolutely wonderful teachers who pushed all of us to succeed? Should I throw in a joke to try and make people laugh even though I would probably fail? (if no one laughs, “yeah, that was my terrible attempt at a joke”) Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that this class is truly
amazing. We have overcome so many obstacles over the last four years, and this is our time to shine and say we did it.
I want to take a second and thank all of the staff for making Hoopeston Area High School a pleasant place to go to school. Without your unique personalities, school would have been unbearable. I also want to thank my family for always supporting me, but specifically my mom.
Without you, I would not be giving this speech and have this salutatorian sash around my neck.
You have always been my biggest cheerleader and I cannot say thank you enough. Finally I want to thank my classmates. Personally, I can say you guys have made my last four years spectacular, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything else in the world. We are all fighters, and I hope that never changes with any of us. And here comes the cheesy cliche, pursue your dreams because the possibilities are endless. Congratulations Class of 2021, we should be proud of ourselves.