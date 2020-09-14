Oakwood compiled a 189, edging Judah Christian (193) and Hoopeston Area (214) in a triangular match at Harrison Park Golf Course. Travis Goodner shot a 44 to lead Oakwood, while teammates Reed Sperry (46), Case Kopaz (49) and Kyle McFarland (50) weren’t far behind. Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough shot a 38 to win medalist honors, with Grant Ipsen and Owen Jones each adding a 50 for the Tribe. A trio of Cornjerkers — Brian Armstrong, Kayden Wallace and Nick Hofer — each shot a 53 for Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area’s individual scores were: Nic Hofer 53, Brian Armstrong 53, Kayden Wallace 53, Ben Brown 55, Trevor Swartz 59 and Owen Johnson 63. Wallace was named team medalist, his first time earning the title.
Hoopeston Area returned to action on Friday taking on Iroquois West and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
While Hoopeston Area came in third behind Iroquois West’s 167 and BHRA’s 172, Hoopeston Area Coach Dylan Swank said his team shot their lowest team score in five years during the meeting with a 201.
Individual Hoopeston Area boys scores were: Nic Hofer 47, Ben Brown 47, Trevor Swartz 53, Kayden Wallace 54, Owen Johnson 54 and Wyatt Eisenmann 54. Hofer was the team medalist for the meet.
Payton Armstrong led the Hoopeston Area girls’ team with a 50, while Kylie Brown shot a 53 and Kaydence Bailey shot a 62.
Hoopeston Area was scheduled to take on Donovan at Hubbard Trail Country Club Monday and will travel to Wolf Creek Golf Club to take on Salt Fork Thursday at 4 p.m. The team’s “Senior Night” will take place Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. at Hubbard Trail Country Club when the team takes on Cissna Park and Schlarman.