Hoopeston Area High School’s girls’ golf team took home the win during a meet against Cissna Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club Sept. 21.
Payton Armstrong‘s medalist 52 put her 9 strokes ahead of the next-best golfer in a dual versus Cissna Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club, where Hoopeston Area won 236-268. Emily Hylbert led the Timberwolves with a 60.
Hoopeston Area’s individual scores were: Kellie Brown 61, Kaydence Bailey 61 and Macy Hayes 62.
Gabe Huddleston breezed to medalist recognition for Schlarman, clubbing a 3-over 39 as the Hilltoppers carded a 189 to top Hoopeston Area (224) and Cissna Park (225) in a triangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club Sept. 21.
Deuce Provost‘s 46 and Jack Girouard‘s 47 backed Huddleston.
Ben Brown‘s 49 was the Cornjerkers’ best effort, as was Devin Hull‘s 54 for the Timberwolves.
Hoopeston Area’s individual scores were: Owen Johnson 57, Wyatt Eisenmann 59, Kayden Wallace 59, Nick Hofer 61, Trevor Swartz 63 and Chris Catron 64.
Seniors Hayes and Catron were recognized prior to the meet during the Senior Night celebration.
Hoopeston Area was set to take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Milford on Monday at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville and will compete in the Vermilion County/Vermilion Valley Conference meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville.