Hoopeston Area High School golfer Payton Armstrong took first place at the Vermilion Valley Conference tournament Thursday in Danville.
Hoopeston Area golfer Kylie Brown placed third at the tournament.
Both will advance to the regional play Wednesday.
As a team, the Hoopeston Area boys’ golf team placed fourth at the tournament with a score of 215. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin placed first with a 171 followed by Oakwood with a 191 and Milford with a 193.
Hoopeston Area’s individual scores were: Nick Hofer 49, Ben Brown 50, Trevor Swartz 52, Wyatt Eisenmann 64, Kayden Wallace 65 and Owen Johnson 66.