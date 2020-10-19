The Hoopeston Area FFA recently published its October newsletter and outlined a major change to this year’s chapter.
The chapter’s Executive Committee outlines the change below:
“This year, the Hoopeston Area FFA has voted to move to an FFA officer executive committee structure for the officer team. Last year’s officer team brought up the idea before the COVID shutdown in March. We had heard of other schools moving to this structure, and were interested in bringing it to our school. By taking away the “titles” we will work together more cohesively and not make officer elections end up being a competition. We aim to reduce the amount of discourse within the team over who has what title, and just work together to accomplish different goals and tasks throughout the year. We hope to see the same successes other chapters have seen by moving to this new structure, similar to what we may find in our futures in many agriculture business and non-profit organization board rooms.”
The Executive Committee is made up of the following members:
Macy Hayes:
Goals for the year: My goals for the year are to show more students how much fun FFA is and to boost morale throughout the school as much as I can. Favorite CDE: My favorite CDE is Parliamentary Procedure or Poultry
Why I joined FFA: I joined FFA because I wanted to learn more about agriculture and everything it had to offer.
What I enjoy about FFA: I enjoy so much about FFA including how fun and exciting it is. Everyone is so nice and is there to have a good time.
Allee Lewis:
Goals: My goals for the year are to help get more students involved and show them what FFA has to offer.
Favorite CDE: My favorite CDE has to be Poultry.
Why I joined FFA: I have always had an interest in agriculture and ag has always been present in my life.
￼ What I enjoy about FFA: I enjoy all the activities and leadership rolls FFA offers. I love how welcoming everyone is in FFA. I love that no matter what event you go to you get to meet new people.
Karlee Bruens:
Goals: My goals for the year are to encourage more FFA involvement in our school, and to be able to encourage others to try new things and get more involved in school activities.
Favorite CDE: My favorite CDE is either Poultry or Dairy Foods.
Why I joined FFA: I joined FFA because I wanted to be involved in more, and I was really interested to learn more about agriculture, including Horticulture and Food Science.
What I enjoy about FFA: I enjoy FFA because it’s an opportunity to have new experiences and meet new people from all over the country. I also love traveling to new places to meet new people and to learn new things.
Jasmin Hajjar
Goals: I would like to show leadership by coming to school everyday, participating in events, and showing a positive example. Favorite CDE: Dairy Foods
Why I joined FFA: I joined because I was interested in learning something new, considering I didn’t come from an Ag background.
What I enjoy about FFA: I love being able to gain new experiences and learn new things about agriculture. We also get to travel to do CDEs and go to conventions, which are always a fun time.
Kennedie Olson:
Goals: My goal is to find more ways to get new people interested in FFA, I want to be able to show them just how fun and educational FFA really is.
Favorite CDE: Dairy Foods
Why I joined FFA: I’ve had family who were in FFA and always thought
it would be a fun experience in high school.
What I enjoy about FFA: I like going to conventions and meeting new people from all over the country and getting to learn new things while also gaining fun new experiences.
Trevor Swartz:
Goals: My personal goals for the year is to have a positive attitude even if there are some things I do not agree with, and of course, to pass all of my classes.
Favorite CDE: Mine would probably have to be the Creed Speaking because it was the very first CDE that I ever attended and it was just really fun and I learned lots of new things, and I made lots of memories.
Why I joined FFA: I joined FFA to learn more about agriculture, and to make new friends that are also in FFA outside of the community.
What I enjoy about FFA: I enjoy learning new things everyday, and working together as a team to figure out new things.