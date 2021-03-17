Despite a spirited comeback in the second set, the Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team fell to Milford 25-15 and 27-25 Tuesday night.
Ali Watson led the Lady Cornjerkers with five kills and Bre Crose had five aces. Alyssa Alwardt also contributed two blocks to the effort.
Milford’s Caley Mowrey had seven kills, while Marshino had five, Scout Voyles and Lexy Puetz each had four and Jahni Lavicka, Brynlee Wright and Hunter Mowrey each had one.
Voyles and Hunter Mowrey each had one ace during the game.
Hoopeston Area has their home opener Thursday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.