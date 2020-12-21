The Hoopeston Area Board of Education heard a plan to alter the way some classes will be presented at Hoopeston Area High School during last week’s meeting.
Hoopeston Area High School Principal John Klaber and counselor Luke Lawson presented a plan which would call for shortening the length of some classes at the school from being year-long courses to just semester-long courses.
Klaber and Lawson hope that offering semester-long courses present additional pathways for students while also giving student the chance to more quickly earn class credits.
Some of the new classes Klaber and Lawson discussed included: Public Speaking, Debate, Forensic Science, Zoology, Earth/Space Science, College/Career Prep Course, Cell Biology, Macrobiology, Ancient World, History, Modern World History, Painting, Drawing, Ceramics/Sculpture, Textiles/Fibers and Mixed Media Art.
Klaber said some classes would remain at their current length due to the nature of the courses.
The changes won’t go into effect until next school year.
In other business, Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson announced some positive news for students and staff at Maple and John Greer.
After years of consideration, the district is moving forward with a plan to install air conditioning at John Greer and Maple.
Richardson said a pre-bid meeting will take place Jan. 5 to discuss project.
He said the project would start at John Greer before moving onto Maple.
The board approved the following personnel matters:
- Action to approve the resignation of Kalie Zamarripa as Classroom Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of December 18, 2020.
-Action to employ Karen Eighner as Classroom Paraprofessional at Hoopeston Area Middle School effective December 11, 2020.
In other business:
- The board voted to waive first and second readings and approve new Hoopeston Area High School courses for the 2021-22 school year.
- The board approved action to waive first and second readings and approve the Hoopeston Area High School Course Handbook for the 2021-22 school year.
- The board approved action to approve application and certificate of payment #1 to Lee Farms Excavating in the amount of $203,727.50.
- The board approved action to waive first and second reading and approve PRESSPLUS Policy 5 year review and updates as presented.
- The board approved a waiver of the school code ILCS 5/10-20.12(a).