School officials and members of the Hoopeston Area Board of Education had hoped to have students and staff return to school with masks being optional in most cases.
Gov. JB Pritzker threw a wrench in those plans Wednesday when he issued an executive order requiring students and staff members at all Illinois schools to wear masks when they returned to school later this month.
The board had discussed masks at the July meeting and had, at that time, been in favor of masks being optional for students and staff in most situations, the only exception being on district buses where they would be mandatory, as long as COVID-19 infection rates around the area didn’t increase to unacceptable levels.
The board was set to approve a return to learn plan for the coming school year at a special meeting Wednesday night with those policies, and others related to COVID-19, in mind.
While the plan was still approved at Wednesday’s meeting, Pritzker’s order did require some changes to the original plan.
The full plan can be viewed by visiting: https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us/article/500925
Superintendent Robert Richardson spoke about the plan prior to the board voting on it and started off by thanking all of the staff members who provided input for the plan.
“I thought we had a really good plan put together,” he said.
Richardson reviewed parts of the plan during the meeting.
He said all Hoopeston Area schools will be open fully for in-person for all student attendance days for the school year with regular dismissal times, 3:05 p.m. for Maple and John Greer and 3:20 p.m. for Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School.
Richardson said the Centers for Disease Control, Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Health all recommend masks be worn by those who are un-vaccinated.
“They also recognize local control during Phase 5,” he said. “As stated, together with local public health officials, school officials should consider multiple factors when they make decisions about implementing layered prevention strategies against COVID-19. Based upon the current condition in our town and county, the Hoopeston Area CUSD 11 2021-22 school year will begin with a mask optional policy. We will continue to monitor the health and well-being of our students and staff and adjust accordingly if needed. Everyone should be be prepared to wear masks if our local if our local metrics warrant or the state mandates that need.”
Richardson said he had added the clause about the state mandating masks after the governor’s announcement Wednesday afternoon.
“This afternoon at 2:30 p.m., Gov. Pritzker issued an executive order requiring all teachers, staff, students and visitors at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask,” he said.
Richardson said he had made other changes to the plan including a policy on mask breaks which will be provided regularly throughout the day. He said the district’s transition team will need to get together and come up with a schedule for these breaks at each school building.
“Mask breaks will look much different at Maple than they will at the high school,” he said. “We will work through that and we will publicize that information once it is put out there.”
In light of the governor’s executive order, Richardson said he reached out to the district’s legal counsel to see about what the penalties would be for disregarding the executive order.
“What he informed me is that failing to abide by the mandate will subject the school to: breach of its tort immunity shield, potential loss of funding pursuant to ISBE recognition and potential criminal penalties,” he said. “It’s a Class A misdemeanor to obstruct health officials in meting their duties pursuant to orders issued under the Health Management Agency Act.”
Richardson said breaching the tort immunity shield would be serious as it allows “not just economic compensation but pain and suffering, long-term damages and personal liability for board members making the decision.”
“It means a board member could his or her house,” Richardson said, quoting legal counsel.
Returning to his outline of the school re-opening plan, Richardson said the district will work to social distance students as much as is possible within the classroom environment during full-day in-person learning.
“The state is saying that it is very important to have these students back in school,” he said. “Social distance the best you that you can, but we want our kids in-person learning.”
Richardson said the plan will call for arranged furniture, play spaces and providing assigned seating.
He said staff members will also monitor and reinforce hand-washing and respiratory etiquette by reminding everyone to wash their hands frequently and providing hand sanitizing stations.
Richardson said school custodial staff and transportation staff will continue to clean surfaces regularly and maintenance staff will continue to regularly replace school ventilation system filters with HEPA filters.
Contact tracing will be conducted through the school, Richardson said.
“Fully-vaccinated people who were in close contact with someone [who has been exposed to COVID-19] do not have to quarantine,” he said.
The school district will also provide screen testing for COVID-19 this school year.
Richardson said the district will perform temperature and system checks of individuals entering buses and buildings.
In addition to these checks Richardson announced that Hoopeston Area CUSD 11 will participate in the SHIELD Saliva COVID-19 testing program.
He said consent forms will be required for a student to be tested through this program.
“The one thing that SHIELD’s testing organization has stressed is that we must have a consent for each child,” Richardson said.
He said consent forms will be located at registration and in each building office. Students over the age of 18 can sign their own consent form, the rest will need to have a parent sign the consent form to be tested.
Board Member Cheryl Steiner asked what parents who have already registered their students online can do to get these consent forms.
Richardson said he can put the consent forms on Facebook and on the district website and parents can print them off and sign them then send them in with their students.
Steiner also asked for specifics about the testing.
Richardson said the district has signed up for SHIELD testing twice-a-week during the school year, though he doesn’t know which days the testings will be scheduled. Richardson said he would learn more about the specifics of the testing at an upcoming meeting.
He said the SHIELD testing tests for the smallest COVID-19 particles therefore it can detect COVID-19 up to five days before a person is considered contagious.
Richardson said the system should hopefully allow the school to cut down on the number of students who need to be quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
He said the system is supposed to provide results within 30 hours and the only people who will be notified of a positive test are the student’s parents and the superintendent or district health coordinator.
“There’s a lot of unknowns about this, but what I want the community to understand about this is that we’re not going to test any child unless there is consent,” he said. “There must be a signed consent form.”
Steiner asked how the test will be performed during the school day.
Richardson said students will more than likely be pulled out of class during the day since the test requires that those being tested not eat or drink anything 60 minutes prior to the test.
He said he has seen videos of the test being performed and estimated it takes about three minutes, including the student leaving and returning to class.
Returning to the plan outline, Richardson touched on the plan’s content on vaccines.
“We’re respectful of people’s varying levels of vaccine confidence. Those who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should visit vaccines.com,” he said. “We are not in any way mandating in any way that people get vaccines. That’s their choice.”
Steiner asked how the mask mandate would affect sports.
Richardson said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson had sent out a notice that all indoor activities will require all participants, officials and audience members to wear masks.
“There’s no capacity limits, there’s no social distancing in the stands that we have to tape off certain seats,” he said. “They’re just requiring that people wear masks.”
Richardson said the notice did not address anything regarding outdoor sports.
Steiner asked about the mask mandate when it comes to student athletes riding the bus.
Richardson said plan calls for students and drivers to wear masks while on school buses.
“That was in our plan before the executive order came down,” he said.
After outlining the plan, Richardson told the board that the plan will likely be pretty fluid depending on how the situation changes with regards to COVID-19.
He asked the board to approve the plan with the changes he made in light of Pritzker’s executive order.
Prior to the vote, the board heard a public comment from district resident April Jones.
Jones pointed out that high school student athletes who come into school early in the day for practice and then have to travel to another school for a game after school would be required to wear their masks for potentially 12 to 14 hours a day.
Jones asked what the masks breaks would look like for the these students.
Board President Dave McFadden said the board couldn’t directly respond to questions during the public comment section due to the board’s policy, but told Jones that Richardson would respond to her directly outside of the meeting to answer her question.
Jones also asked about e-learning opportunities, specifically asking if there would be any e-learning opportunities for students who are unable to wear a mask or whose parents don’t want to send them to school wearing masks.
Richardson remote learning will only be available for students who are either unvaccinated or vaccine-ineligible and are under quarantine.
There was some initial confusion about this stipulation, so Richardson clarified that e-learning will only be offered for students who are under quarantine.
“Remote learning like we had last year is non-existent,” he said. “Remote learning will be temporary if they are quarantined for 10-14 days. For that time there, they can participate in remote learning. That’s the only opportunity they have for remote learning.”
The board approved the school re-opening plan 6-0 vote. Board Member Rich Eisenmann was absent from the meeting.
In other business:
- The board approved a bid from Aunt Millies to provide bread products for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also approved the following personnel items:
- Action to employ Alexis Cade pending proper licensure and approved background check as Long Term Sub for Kindergarten at Maple Elementary for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to approve Charles Miller pending approved background check as Instrumental Band Teacher at John Greer Elementary and Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Tyler Rush as 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Tom Sage as Head Golf Coach at Hoopeston Area High School for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021.
- Action to employ Heather Tucker as School Health Coordinator pending background check at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 for the 2021-22 school year with an effective date of August 16, 2021
- Action to accept the resignation of Ashley Clemmons as Kindergarten Teacher at Maple Elementary School with an effective date of July 22, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Charles H. Straswer as Custodian at Hoopeston Area High School with an effective date of May 17, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Les Symmonds as 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 14, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Jennifer Mandel as Instrumental Band Teacher at John Greer Elementary School and Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 14, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Steven Chorak as Assistant Principal at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 27, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Donna Hiltz as Special Education Teacher at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 27, 2021.
- Action to accept the resignation of Dylan Swan as English Teacher, Head Golf Coach and Co-Student Council Sponsor at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 28, 2021.
- Action to approve the retirement of Donna Spear as Office Secretary at Hoopeston Area Middle School with an effective date of July 23, 2021.
- Action to approve the following the volunteers pending approved background checks for the 2021-22 school year: Chris Small-HS/MS Baseball; Bryce Leigh-HS/MS Baseball; Stephen Willis-HS Softball; Kelsey Daniels-HS Softball.