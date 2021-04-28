The Hoopeston Area Board of Education presented its re-organizational meeting Thursday evening in the high school library.
During the meeting, the former board met for the last time, accepted the results of the election, swore in the newly-elected members of the board and adjourned for the final time.
Prior to the swearing-in, Superintendent Robert Richardson read off the final vote tallies for each of the newly-elected board members. Richardson said these numbers reflected by Vermilion County and Iroquois County vote tallies.
Travis Field and Cheryl Steiner, who ran unopposed for their seats, received 938 votes and 918 votes respectively.
Incumbent Board Member Debbie Klaber and Elizabeth Silver ran for two of the open seats on the board. Silver received 842 votes and Klaber received 641 votes.
Once the new board members were sworn-in and the old board adjourned, Board President Dave McFadden thanked the three outgoing members of the board for the years of service to the school district.
Lawrence Jahn, Lisa Leigh and Craig Lee chose not to run for re-election this year.
"It's a very difficult time to say goodbye, it's a great time to say hello," McFadden said. "We're saying goodbye to three very important members of our community."
McFadden pointed to Jahn's 17 years of service on the board and more than 50 years in the education field, Leigh's 12 years on the board and Lee's four years on the board as examples of the vital roles they played in the community.
"I think that our community owes you a deep sense of gratitude for everything you've done," he said. "You will truly be missed. Your experience will be missed. We wish the best and we send you off with the greatest of thanks."
Richardson presented both Jahn and Leigh, Lee was absent from the meeting, with plaques honoring their service to the school district.
After the old board was adjourned and the new members were seated, the new board re-elected McFadden as Board President, Board Member Rich Eisenmann as Board Vice President and Klaber as Board Secretary.
The board also appointed Mark Eighner as district treasurer and set a yearly salary of $250 for the board secretary. The board also discussed committee assignments.