Russell Leigh presented the Hoopeston Area School District audit during the recent Hoopeston Area Board of Education meeting at John Greer Grade School.
Leigh informed the board that the district’s finances were in great shape and that the district had received a 4.0 out of 4.0 rating for financial recognition from the state for financial stability.
Leigh said the district’s strong financial standing is important since the future of education funding in the state is largely unknown.
He said Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Fair Tax” failed to pass in the election and Pritzker has said that, in the wake of the tax’s failure, education spending would be cut.
Leigh suspects that transportation would likely be cut under such cuts, but told the board that it does have options to handle such a move.
Leigh also spoke about pensions, pointing out how they continue to be a problem for the state and that legislators have discussed shifting the pension burden to local districts.
He mentioned a conversation he recently had with State Rep. Tom Bennett regarding pension costs being shifted to school districts and Bennett told him that the topic was on the agenda again with legislators.
While Leigh said Hoopeston Area could handle such a move, smaller school districts with less financial stability likely would not be able to take on such costs.
In other business:
- The board approved the 2020 tax levy. This year’s tax levy was $183,055.12.
- The board approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) leave Memorandum of Understanding as presented.
- The board approved the Special Education teacher Memorandum of Understanding as presented.
- The board approved the coaches/sponsors Memorandum of Understanding as presented.
- The board approved lighting upgrade work at Maple grade for $47,410.
- The board approved Child Care Leave for PEL Teacher for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year with an effective date of Jan. 4.
- The board approved Denise Bray as Transportation Director at Hoopeston Area CUSD #11 effective Nov. 20.
- Action to approve the following volunteers, pending a background check: Hope Powell — Competitive Cheer and Beth Walder — Volleyball.
A special meeting of the Hoopeston Area Board of Education will be presented via Zoom Dec. 2.
The agenda for the meeting will include action to approve a second semester Return to Learn plan as well as action to approve air conditioning projects at Maple and John Greer Grade Schools and a Synchronous Learning Memorandum of Understanding.
Anyone wishing to take part in the meeting may do so via Zoom. Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92127580291?pwd=UzZrUlRGczB3U3lmTFlydjdoQTdDdz09 and login using the following information: Meeting ID: 921 2758 0291 and Passcode: 3shJ2P.