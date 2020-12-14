The Hoopeston Area Board of Education approved a return-to-learn plan for the school district’s second semester earlier this month.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the district’s transition team had met and discussed how the district’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic have gone and where they were at currently with that plan.
He said the team thinks things were working really well, pointing out that Hoopeston Area, one point this month, had four of the only eight school buildings in Vermilion County that were open for in-person instruction. Richardson said Oakwood had three of the other buildings and Westville had one.
“I think our desire is to do in-person for as long as we can,” he said. “I think that’s what this plan talks a little bit about.”
Richardson presented the plan to the board, pointing out that the big change for the second semester would be to return the Middle School to five-day-a-week in-person instruction.
While Maple and John Greer have been on a five-day-a-week schedule for first semester, the Middle School and High School have both been on four-day-a-week in-person schedules with Wednesdays as full remote-learning days.
Richardson said the dismissal time would remain at 12:20 p.m.
He said the high school currently has about 36 percent of its students on remote-learning.
Richardson said this means there are more responsibilities for staff members to handle between in-person and remote-learners.
Due to this, Richardson said the high school would remain on the four-day-a-week in-person schedule in the second semester.
However, he said, the board can make a decision on the high school’s number of in-person days in mid-January should the number of remote-learners drop and become more manageable.
If the number should drop, Richardson said the board can discuss returning to a five-day-a-week in-person schedule for the high school starting in February.
Board Member Craig Lee said he thinks this is the next step for the school district.
“It’d be nice to have everybody all day, every day, but at least we’re getting K-8 five days a week and on somewhat of a regular schedule,” he said.
Board President Dave McFadden praised the team that worked on the plan, feeling that they did a great job balancing the needs of students with the rise in COVID-19 cases that have been seen in recent weeks.
“I just want to make sure that everybody knows how much we appreciate the work they did balancing that with the needs of our kids and desire for them to be in school.”
The board unanimously approved the plan.