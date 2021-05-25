Class of 2018 Hoopeston Area High School alum Daniel Bass was recently elected to serve as the 2021-2022 Wabash College Student Body President. Bass will serve as the President of Wabash College’s Student Senate during his senior year. Bass will oversee the Student Senate’s $387,000 budget which is allocated to the College’s 70 recognized clubs, student life improvement, and campus events. Bass will represent 870 students from 31 states and 19 countries during his 1-year term.
Wabash College, which was founded in 1832, is a nationally ranked private liberal arts college located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. US News ranks Wabash College as #54 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, #22 in Best Value Schools, #23 Best Undergraduate Teaching, and #49 in Top Performers on Social Mobility. The Princeton Review has ranked Wabash as #1 in Best Alumni Network, #3 in Best Internship Opportunities, & #28 in Best Value Colleges for private schools. Bass will be coming into his Presidential term inheriting the #10 Most Active Student Government among United States’ colleges.
While at Hoopeston Area, Bass was heavily involved in FFA. In 2018, Bass was elected as the first Section 18 President from Hoopeston Area. Bass served on the 30 member Illinois Association FFA state officer team throughout the 2018-2019 year. During his time, Bass traveled around the 11-school section and throughout the state advocating for agricultural education. Bass also traveled to Washington DC where he lobbied within the United States House of Representatives and Senate on behalf of agricultural legislation that would benefit Illinois farmers. Bass will graduate from Wabash College in the Spring of 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in Rhetoric and Psychology, with a minor in Political Science.