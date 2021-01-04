The City of Hoopeston Historic Preservation Commission has chosen a logo submitted during its logo contest for Hoopeston’s Sesquicentennial celebration.
The commission received 10 submissions from the community, and it was a tough decision made by the commissioners.
The commissioners chose a submission from former resident Ann Wallace Atwell based on an idea she first conceived during the 1971 Centennial Celebration.
Atwell sketched out a logo and theme based around “Created at the Crossroads” owing to Hoopeston’s railroad heritage.
This logo and theme will be used throughout the year at various events leading up to a weeklong of events beginning June 27 and culminating with the fireworks display on July 3.
The commission will be releasing a full slate of events soon.