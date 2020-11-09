As a child, I was always taught to thank a veteran for their service. I was told to walk up to someone I didn’t know and say, “Thank you for your service.” However, I never really thought about what I was actually thanking them for. Being a naive child, I always wondered how that stranger affected my life and why I should thank them if I had never met them before. Now, I realize that men and women who have served and are serving have a huge impact on my life.
I grew up in a family that had several people in the military. Two that were very close to me were my grandpa, who was a Vietnam Veteran, and my dad, who served in the Army and National Guard. So, the idea of the military was never foreign to me. My grandfather always talked about being in the service when he was younger. I never knew what “the service” meant. As I grew older and learned more, I realized that the service had two different meanings. I learned that the service was the military, but it also meant serving your country.
The military personally affected my life in many ways. While my grandfather was serving in Vietnam, he was exposed to the chemical “Agent Orange” and suffered from many health complications because of it. He always said that he was lucky that Agent Orange complications were the worst thing he took away from the situation. Him coming home allowed him to continue his legacy including my mom, aunts, and all of their descendants counting me. Another way the military has affected my life would be with my dad. My dad served in the Army for 7 years before I was born and then served in the National Guard for several years before and after I was born. While in the National Guard, I remember him being gone many times for his training. At one point, he was deployed for eighteen months. However, with all of these military influences, I still never fully understood what it meant to serve.
When we use the phrase “served in the military,” some people will think they are just words. But, others realize that it’s more than that. They realize that men and women have devoted their lives to protecting the American people and their Constitutional rights. Serving is a perfect descriptor when talking about veterans and the military because those individuals are serving to provide protection from foreign and domestic enemies. While some think serving is a privilege to protect their country, others think it is a duty. No matter how you see it, both sides are fulfilling their idea of serving the American people and communities in need around the world.
Having the knowledge that I have now, I am confident when I thank servicemen and veterans. I will gladly walk up to someone I don’t know and thank them for everything they have done. While they themselves have not affected my life personally, they still contributed to the protection of my rights. In my family, serving in the military has always been considered a privilege. So to me, the phrase “served in the military” is not just words, it’s an honor. I will forever be grateful for the sacrifices made by servicemen and veterans so I can have the life I live today.
Editor’s Note: Due to visiting restrictions related to the pandemic, this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Hoopeston Area High School will be held virtually and broadcast at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 on NewWave Channel 16 or on the school district’s website at www.hoopeston.k12.il.us. Cloie Young and Macy Hayes will read their essays during the broadcast.