I feel that the term “service” is the best term to use when referring to the duties of military personnel. Since the founding of the Military and the expansion into five separate but united branches, many brave men and women have enlisted and put their lives on the line so that American people can live in peace and prosperity. These people are what keep our beautiful country protected from tyranny and discord so that we the people can continue to thrive and build our nation into greatness. Our country has granted us with more freedom than any other country and our soldiers are the reason we can feel safe and confident knowing that our rights will always be protected. They work day in and day out to keep the machine that keeps us safe well oiled with the sweat, blood, and tears of themselves and those they stand with and serve alongside. Even if they only serve for a few years, the hardships they have to endure create bonds that last a lifetime and they will always be part of the military family.
Military service has made a huge impact on my life and my future. Since I was a child, I had dreams of going into the military but I just stopped thinking about it when I got a little older because I had no idea how to join and everybody said I would hate it. But my Junior year of high school, a recruiter had a stand set up in the hallway and talked me through how to get started. The following week, I made a trip to the closest recruiting station at which I now attend Future Soldier Training every Thursday. They told me that joining the military was more than just a job; it is a commitment to protect the nation and it requires a ton of dedication. Every soldier who enlists needs to make a commitment and be willing to make sacrifices. My boyfriend is currently enlisted and just graduated from Advanced Individual Training less than a week ago. We have seen each other every day for the past two years and when it was his time to leave, I thought he would only be gone for ten weeks and then he would get to come home for a while. Four months later and he is just now getting his phone privileges. But the good thing about him being gone for so long is that it has given me a chance to think about why the term service is appropriate when talking about the military.
The seven Army values are Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Putting all of these together spells out LDRSHIP (leadership). Being part of the military is not just a job. It is a commitment and a lifestyle full of sacrifice. When you hear of or see the hardships that our military has to endure, it really isn’t appealing. For most of our soldiers, they do not join the military to benefit themselves. They join the military to be a part of something bigger, they want to protect the people and the rights of our nation. All of those who have served, past, present, and future, have and will continue to put the wellness of our people and our country ahead of themselves. Every single soldier who takes their oath knows that joining will break them down physically, mentally, and emotionally but it will form them into a better person. These are the exact words my recruiter said to me before I enlisted. All soldiers have had to, and still continue to miss important events in their lives to serve. They put their duties to their country and their people ahead of themselves.
Before I made my decision to join the Army family, I researched the pros and cons and read statements from service members and their families. I eventually came to the conclusion that the military is about your mentality: a mentality that military service is about more than just yourself. And the real-life veterans I’ve spoken to, even if they’ve had different experiences, have had the same opinion. Service members, current and former, are all around us. At work, one of my regular customers was an eight-year Navy veteran, and I had no idea until I mentioned wanting to join the service, too — all he had to say was that he regretted leaving so soon, even if there were moments he hated. His story reminded me of a phrase we use a lot in my entrepreneurship class: “if you walk in telling yourself that the day will suck, it will — but always remember why you started in the first place. All service members fight to give the people an opportunity to create a better life for themselves and others.The ultimate reason I decided to enlist is because I know that we have the potential to become a better world and I want to help make that happen.
