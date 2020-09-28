Hoopeston Area High School hosted a cross country meet between Iroquois West, Clifton Central, Cissna Park, Armstrong-Potomac and Hoopeston Area High School Sept. 22.
Hoopeston Area senior runner Michael Helmuth, who honored prior to the meet, placed fifth in the boys’ race with an 18:11.
Helmuth was narrowly out-paced by Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon, who finished in fourth place with an 18:10. Iroquois West’s Connor Price placed first with a 16:29 followed by Clifton Central’s Hunter Davis in second with a 17:11 and Cissna Park’s Malaki Verkler in third place with a 17:41.
In the girls’ standings, Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett also placed fifth with a 23:33, while Hoopeston Area’s Tobi West placed 12th with a 25:57.
Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke placed first with a 21:54 followed by Clifton Central’s Alana Gray in second with a 22:36 and Iroquois West’s Maggie Thorn placing third with a 22:52.
Hoopeston Area will return to action Saturday when they compete in the Oakwood Invite at 10 a.m. in Kickapoo Park.