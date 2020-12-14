Helen Maxine Catron, 93, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center, in Chicago.
Helen was born on August 30, 1927, in Center, Kentucky, the daughter of Richard and Rendi (Bryant) Coffey. She was previously married to Ray Catron. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2005.
Graveside services were conducted Dec. 14 at Floral Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Cici officiating.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Helen’s life.