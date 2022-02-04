February is American Heart Month. During American Heart Month, the Iroquois County Public Health Department encourages residents to focus on cardiovascular health.
Over 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year. Most cardiac arrests happen at home. Calling 9-1-1 and providing CPR until help arrives increases the chance of survival for individuals experiencing cardiac arrest.
ICPHD is offering Heartsaver CPR/AED classes on February 16, 2022 at the Iroquois County Administrative building. There are two class times scheduled: 1:00-3:30pm and 6:00-8:30pm. The Heartsaver course is a certification course that provides hands on training for CPR/AED. The cost of the course is $35 and includes certification upon completion. To register for the course, or to inquire about future CPR/AED or First Aid courses, contact Gina Greene at the Iroquois County Public Health Department at (815)432-2483 or ggreene@co.iroquois.il.us.