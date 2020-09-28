Iroquois County -The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) will be offering flu vaccinations by appointment beginning September 28, 2020.
In order to make the experience as safe as possible, people are encouraged to call for an appointment. Risk of exposure to others can be reduced if those wishing to receive the vaccine can come in at a scheduled time.
In order to avoid large gatherings of people at one place, the health department will not be offering public flu clinics this year.
“The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone six months of age or older,” said Vonda Pruitt, RN, Director of Nursing for the health department. “We look forward to providing flu vaccines for children and adults by scheduling an appointment at our office.”
Another important note, according to Pruitt, is that children age 8 and under may require two vaccinations at least one month apart to achieve immunity. Also, a physician’s order is required prior to giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.
The cost for the quadrivalent vaccine is $35 per dose.
In addition to the quadrivalent flu vaccine, the health department will also be offering the high dose flu vaccine. The high dose flu vaccine is recommended for ages 65 and over and will cost $70 per dose.
Please call the health department at 815-432-2483 to schedule an appointment. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for holidays and is located at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, Illinois.