The Hoopeston Area Board of Education candidate forum is scheduled to be held March 22 at 7 p.m. at Hoopeston Area High School auditorium.
Organizers are not currently planning on opening the event to public attendees given COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers plan to broadcast the event on the HEA Facebook page, as well as through the local Channel 16.
As in the past, organizers would like to allow the public an opportunity to submit questions for the event. They may do so by emailing questions to dyroswank@gmail.com.