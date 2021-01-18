The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is currently in the process of expanding its facility in Hoopeston.
HART President Sherry Klemme describes the project as being a “dream in the making.”
She said HART purchased the building as it was several years ago and have been remodeling as much as funds would allow.
Prior to HART utilizing it, the building was a veterinary clinic.
It currently has six large dog kennels and a bout a dozen or so small/medium dog kennels that are in various states of disrepair due to age and the rigors of daily use.
Klemme said the new expansion will give the shelter 16 large dog kennels with each having an indoor/outdoor run area. This will provide the shelter’s larger dogs with more space and stimulation.
She said the expansion will also provide the shelter with at least 20 small/medium kennels for its smaller dogs.
The expansion will also allow the shelter to better separate its cats away from the dogs and provide both species with a more restful environment.
The project has been made possible through the generous support of the community.
Klemme said HART has raised more than $70,000 for the project. A recent broadcast report cited this amount at $100,000, but this was an error.
She said an anonymous donor came to the group in late 2019 and asked to assist them by matching the first $30,000 for HART’s building fund.
“And our wonderful community and supporters stepped up,” she said. “We are so grateful for everyone’s help whether it was financial or just simply sharing our story.”
However, Klemme said that the project had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As everyone stayed home and demand for construction material went up, unfortunately production supply went down, which greatly increased our costs,” she said. “We debated whether or not we should begin the build or hold off until 2021 in hopes costs went down. In the end, we determined we needed to start to help our adoptable pets and community.”
Klemme expressed her appreciation to HART’s contractor Bruen’s & Sons Inc. and concrete supplier Silver Brothers Inc. for gifting the group a reduction in their labor costs in order to work within their budget.
While the project is underway, fundraising efforts are still ongoing and support is still needed.
Klemme said that the group’s anonymous donor has again stepped up and is offering to match up to $20,000.
To donate to HART’s fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/466059570109821/posts/3574307379285009/
HART had a some help with their fundraising efforts last week.
Kris Rotonda, Jordan’s Way Charities CEO, visited the shelter last week and helped raise $5,300 for HART.
Rotonda is known for his advocacy of adoption and bringing awareness to animal shelters across the country. Rotanda is currently on a 50-state tour, visiting a number of shelters in each state that are in need of fundraising. This visit to Illinois marks state number 13 on his list.
To learn more about HART visit the group’s Facebook page or www.hartshelter.org.