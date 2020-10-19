Some students might walk in the door feeling confused and frustrated, but after they get help from a teacher they walk out feeling confident and relieved. That is what homework help is about!
Mrs. White decided it would be a good idea for students to have the chance to get some help on E-Learning days when they don’t have a teacher to explain things to them.
There are four locations where homework help is held: Rankin Lions Club, Wellington Lions Club Park Shelter, East Lynn church basement, and McFerren Park.
Each session is an hour long. This happens once a week, and Mrs. White says it will keep going on unless we get back to a normal schedule.
The first week of homework help on Sept. 16, the history department and Ms. Russell assisted. The second week, the math department went into communities.
So far, Rankin has had the most students attend the event. Also, since this has started, 40 students have come out to get help.
This is a very good opportunity for students to receive the extra help they need, and students should take advantage of this opportunity if they are struggling.
Also, while doing homework help sessions, the students and teachers have been able to practice the COVID guidelines and keep a distance from each other.
All the teachers feel good about themselves after they helped a student who was struggling and they hope the students felt good about themselves after they figured out something they struggled with, Mrs. White said.
“We want to make students feel like it isn’t just for remote learners,” said Mrs. White. Getting this extra help can improve a students grade, attitude, and interest in the class.
Thanks to homework help, Hoopeston Area Middle School students are amazing learners!