Gear Up is starting once again and with the same teacher, Ms. Bell.
HAMS Principal Mrs. White said assignments will be posted in HAMS Announcements Google Classroom. It will be posted on Monday and it will be due on Friday of that week.
In Gear Up there will be goal setting, planning for what you are going to do in college and what college you want to go to, and career exploration. Gear Up is important because you need to know what to do after you graduate from high school.
“We are doing Gear Up because it is important to learn what you are going to do after high school, for college,” Mrs. White said.
Your grade this year for Gear Up will be found in your ELA grade.
Gear Up will be online, for the time being, instead of Ms. Bell coming to the school and teaching it.
Gear Up will help you think about what you are going to do when you are in high school going on to college.
Gear Up is mostly about helping you prepare for college but it also helps you prepare for high school too and what will happen in college and high school. It will also prepare you for what you are supposed to help you learn, what you will do after you are done with college and how it will be like.