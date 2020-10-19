Mrs. Judy, co-advisor of the HAMS Student Council with Mrs. Hiltz, said the student council is gearing up for a great year, and the time to join is now.
Students interested in joining HAMS Student Council need to pick up a form from their Homeroom/1st Period teacher. This form is required in order to be a member of the HAMS StuCo. This form is due on Friday, Oct. 16, in order to be a member. The forms will be turned in to your Homeroom/1st Period teacher and the teacher will get this form to Mrs. Judy or Mrs. Hiltz.
Why would someone want to join the Student Council?
Mrs. Judy said, “I have found that this group becomes like a family. We work from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year. We give everyone the ability to be a leader and to help someone else lead. We stick together and have each other’s backs!”
What kind of things do you do in HAMS Student Council?
“We have committees that plan different events throughout the year. We have planned dances, spirit days and fundraisers. We have also been in charge of concessions at games,” said Mrs. Judy.
What does your job include?
“My job is to help lead our council to do some fun events in our school,” Mrs. Judy said. “Student council is one of my favorite things. I participated in StuCo when I was in Middle School and High School. So naturally, I am excited about the fun things we get to do every year.”
What kind of people have been in Student Council?
“Our student council has been made up of all types of students in our school. We have had students who are in music, sports and those where this is their only after school group. We have had students who represent all three grades. We even have both boys and girls represented,” Mrs. Judy said.
Are you looking forward to this year?
Mrs. Judy said, “I am really excited about the great things that we will get to do this year and about the ideas that will be brought to us by the members of our council.”