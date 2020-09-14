Guinivere Rose ‘Gwen’ Swartz
Guinivere Rose “Gwen” Swartz, 87, of Wellington, IL, passed away at 10:29 A.M. Saturday September 12, 2020 at Watseka Rehab in Watseka, IL. She was born November 8, 1932, in Hoopeston, IL, the daughter of Guy and Bessie (Morfey) Shinneman. She married Delmar C. Swartz on December 1, 1956 in Orangeville, IL. He preceded her in death.
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, with Rev. Dustin Wells officiating.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.