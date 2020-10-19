Editor’s Note: The following reports appeared in the first edition of the Cornjerker Times, a publication produced by Hoopeston Area Middle School, and were written by student reporters. Read more on pages 10 and 11.
If you have driven by Honeywell School recently, you will notice the demolition process is nearly complete. There were many great memories and great teachers at that school.
We have gathered a few of the many students’ and faculty members’ favorite memories in Honeywell.
“One of my favorite things about Honeywell was the teachers. They were always kind and they made sure you always had a smile on your face. I also loved the gym.” — Trenton Montez, 8th grade
“My favorite thing about Honeywell was when me and some of my friends would go on the stage when it was recess time and we would play card games the whole time. But, we never got to finish because they would take too long.” — Lillian Lanter, 8th grade
“My favorite memory from Honeywell was in 4th grade when Dallas Hollingsworth, Addison Lewis, and I got to go to DQ at the end of the year with Mrs. Anderson for being the top spellers in our class.” — Taylor Page 8th grade
“My favorite memory was when we had field day at the end of the school year. It made me sad that we were going to be the last 4th grade class to leave Honeywell. During field day we did different team activities with our classmates. That helped us grow a stronger bond. The teachers always had a warm smile on their faces, even when they were having a bad day.” — Daizy Robinson, 8th grade
“I loved all of my memories from Honeywell, but my favorites were probably from all the celebrations and family nights. We always had such fun themes and the students always had a great time. I miss all the school Christmas programs and all of the Field Day activities. Honeywell was a great building with a great staff, and it will always hold a special place in my heart!” — Whitley Klaber, Hoopeston Area CUSD Curriculum Secretary
“We had great memories at Honeywell! One of my favorite moments was when I used to scare Mrs. Simpson every time she came around the corner! Finally she had enough, and we had a snowball fight. Another favorite moment was when Ms. Boyer and I raced with our scooters because we couldn’t walk. I had broken my ankle, and she had surgery.” — Angela Torres, HAMS paraprofessional
“I have tons of great memories from Honeywell! I think the one that stands out the most is our celebration that was the carnival theme! The kids had tons of fun that day! I also enjoyed every Christmas program we had!” — Angela Simpson, HAMS paraprofessional
There were so many great memories and many great teachers. Honeywell really did prepare us for any events that life could throw at us. I am very thankful that I got an education at Honeywell school. Honeywell will definitely be missed!