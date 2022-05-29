GEORGETOWN, IL — The Georgetown Ladies Club is looking for girls and boys ages five to eight and girls ages nine to twelve to join in the excitement of their annual Little Miss, Little Mister and Junior Miss Georgetown Contest.
GLCC will welcome youngsters to sign up online at https://forms.gle/WPV9L3XxKt14zVQw6 or in session at Georgetown Interurban Park on Perrysville Rd. from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on June 30th and July 6. If it is raining on both dates then signups will be held at the Senior Center Room inside the Georgetown Library.
Participants do not have to live in Georgetown. All participants will need to come on either June 30 or July 6 parent or guardian will be given an instruction/information sheet, as well as containers for collecting votes. A penny collected represents one vote but any amount collected is appreciated. The top money raisers for the contests will be crowned during a segment of the Georgetown Fair Queen Pageant. Proceeds collected from this contest will be used to further GLCC’s projects in the community.
For further information about the contest, please contact 217-597-2895.