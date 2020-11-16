George Hazen Patterson III, 62, of Hoopeston passed away at 10:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1958, in Danville, IL, the son of George and Suzanne (Davis) Patterson, II.
He is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Trent) Kaeb of Cissna Park, IL and Hannah Patterson (fiancé Joaquin A. Granados) of Hoopeston, IL, and their mother, Pamela Neathery Patterson. He is also survived by three sisters, Ann Wise of Hoopeston, IL, Sue Ellen (Mark) Hinkle of Bismarck, IL and Carolyn (Scott) Wallace of Mackinaw, IL; one brother, Bill (Debbie) Patterson of Bettendorf, IA; four grandchildren, Colton, Leni, and Brody Kaeb of Cissna Park, IL and Horatio Granados, of Hoopeston, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Sam Wise.
George was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed hunting with his prized dogs, fishing in Ely, MN, playing poker, and hanging out with his friends. Most of all, George loved spending time with his grandkids.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. We kindly ask that face covering be worn and social distancing is maintained. Burial will be held at a later date.
In George’s memory, memorials may be made to Carle Hospice. You may also make a memorial to the donor of your choice.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view George’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
