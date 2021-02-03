The Hoopeston City Council is one step closer to being whole after Joe Garrett was sworn-in as Ward III alderman Tuesday night.
Two of the eight seats on the council have been vacant for several months due to the resignations of former alderman Chad Yaden and Alex Houmes.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry chose Garrett to fill the vacancy left by Houmes in Ward III and the council approved Garrett’s appointment in 5-1 vote with Alderman Bill Goodwine voting no and Crusinberry casting his vote as well.
Goodwine said that he didn’t have anything against Garrett serving as an alderman.
“I think he’d make a great alderman,” he said.
Goodwine said he didn’t agree with Crusinberry picking between one of two candidates to appoint to the position.
“I think it’s playing favorites,” he said.
Crusinberry said that the only alternative would be to leave the seat vacant until the municipal election.
“The alternative is to leave that seat vacant for three months,” he said.
Goodwine made the point that there are 600 people in Ward III and Crusinberry could have appointed have any one of them.
Crusinberry countered by saying that there were only two people who inquired about serving on the council.
“My feeling is that if you have to go ask somebody to be on the council, they do not want to be on the council,” he said. “I want someone whose going to come to me and ask me to be on the council.”
Goodwine said he still feels that Crusinberry is playing favorites.
Crusinberry said that it is his decision and he chose someone he feels he could work with.
Goodwine conceded that it is Crusinberry’s right to choose who he appoints to the council.
After Garrett was approved by the council, Crusinberry said Garrett can file for election to the seat in the upcoming municipal election. In the interim, Crusinberry said appointing Garrett allows the council to be one step closer to full.
“People will have a choice in April,” Crusinberry said. “This way we get one step closer to a full council.”
Garrett lives in Hoopeston with his wife, Jennifer, and two sons and grandchildren. Garrett is a 1997 graduate of Hoopeston High School and attended Danville Area Community College majoring in criminal justice and Kankakee Community College majoring in paramedic supervision.
He joined the Hoopeston Ambulance Service in 1997 while working his way to a paramedic license, which he still holds. He joined the Hoopeston Fire Department in 2010 and remains on the department.
Garrett started his career in law enforcement in 2000 and currently works as an investigator for the Illinois Secretary of State Police.
Garrett has also helped coach youth wrestling and youth football and is a member of the Hoopeston Church of God.