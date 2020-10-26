Gael Edward Neathery
Gael Edward Neathery, 92, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 6:28 P.M. Monday October 19, 2020 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born January 11, 1928, in Albany, KY, the son of Edward and Pernie (Thomas) Neathery. He married Donna Lyons on September 18, 1955 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2004.
A private funeral and burial will be held with military rites being accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post #384.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.