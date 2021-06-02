Tom Sweeney and Marilyn Tyler will present a series of historical tours as part of this year’s Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Four of the upcoming tours will take place in Floral Hill Cemetery.
Sweeney and Tyler will cover a different topic in each installment.
Local residents are invited to attend one or all of these tours.
Each program will last approximately one hour.
“Who’s Who of Early Hoopeston” will take place at 10 a.m. June 5 and will be followed by “Hoopeston Patriots” at 3 p.m. June 5.
“Women of Hoopeston” will take place at 10 a.m. June 12 followed by “Unforgettable Lore” at 3 p.m. June 12.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled, not rescheduled.
To see a full schedule of sesquicentennial events, check page nine of today’s edition.