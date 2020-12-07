Vermilion County Clerk, Cathy Jenkins, wishes to remind candidates that all Vermilion County School District Board Members and Vermilion Regional Board of School Trustees will be filing at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office beginning Dec. 14 at 8 a.m.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office through Dec. 21, 2020, and petitions are currently being circulated.
Filing for these positions will take place beginning at 8 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 through 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020. Candidates who file simultaneously for the same office in the same district either at 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 14th or within the last hour on Dec. 21 will be included in a lottery to determine ballot position. Candidates who file after 8 a.m. on the first day shall be deemed filed in the order of actual receipt.
Any potential candidate should contact the County Clerk’s Office to ascertain which district format their school elects board members, and from which areas in the district candidates may be elected.
All other offices including Township Offices, City/Village Offices, Library District Trustees, Township & Municipal Library Trustees, Park District Commissioners or Trustees, Community College District Trustees, Fire Protection District Trustees, & Township Land Commissioners will file with their Local Election Official (Clerk or Secretary).
For any questions, please feel free to contact Lindsay Light, Chief Deputy County Clerk/Supervisor of Elections at (217) 554-1911 or ccelections@vercounty.org.